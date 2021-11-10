How to Watch Hawks at Jazz

Both the Hawks and the Jazz are on losing streaks and will try to get back on track Tuesday night.

The Hawks (4–7) and the Jazz (7-3) have faltered recently after strong starts to the season as they enter their matchup Tuesday.

The Hawks started off 4–1 before they fell apart on the defensive end. They have lost four in a row. The Jazz, after starting 7–1, have lost two straight games.

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Utah Jazz today:

Game Date: Nov. 9, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Both the Hawks and Jazz are coming off losses. Atlanta lost to Stephen Curry, who nearly had a 50-point triple-double, while the Jazz lost to Cole Anthony and the Magic.

In their first game this season, the Jazz crushed the Hawks in the fourth quarter, outscoring them 41–24 on their way to a 116–98 win.

Jordan Clarkson dropped 30 points off the bench in that game with Donovan Mitchell out. The Jazz came up big with five players in double-figures and a season-high 30 assists.

The Jazz will be without Rudy Gay (heel) while the Hawks are without Onyeka Okongwu (shoulder).

The Hawks are trying to get motivated after a conference finals run and a shortened offseason, but they have to be better than 26th (allowing 111.5 points to opponents) on defense.

