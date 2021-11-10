How to Watch Hawks at Jazz

Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Both the Hawks and the Jazz are on losing streaks and will try to get back on track Tuesday night.
    Author:

    The Hawks (4–7) and the Jazz (7-3) have faltered recently after strong starts to the season as they enter their matchup Tuesday.

    The Hawks started off 4–1 before they fell apart on the defensive end. They have lost four in a row. The Jazz, after starting 7–1, have lost two straight games.

    How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Utah Jazz today:

    Game Date: Nov. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

    Watch Atlanta Hawks at Utah Jazz online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Both the Hawks and Jazz are coming off losses. Atlanta lost to Stephen Curry, who nearly had a 50-point triple-double, while the Jazz lost to Cole Anthony and the Magic.

    In their first game this season, the Jazz crushed the Hawks in the fourth quarter, outscoring them 41–24 on their way to a 116–98 win.

    Jordan Clarkson dropped 30 points off the bench in that game with Donovan Mitchell out. The Jazz came up big with five players in double-figures and a season-high 30 assists.

    The Jazz will be without Rudy Gay (heel) while the Hawks are without Onyeka Okongwu (shoulder).

    The Hawks are trying to get motivated after a conference finals run and a shortened offseason, but they have to be better than 26th (allowing 111.5 points to opponents) on defense.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Atlanta Hawks at Utah Jazz

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 1
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Gonzaga
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Dixie State at Gonzaga

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Quit Snyder taks strategy with Donovan Mitchell (45) and Bojan Bogdanovic (44) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hawks at Jazz

    3 minutes ago
    Grand Canyon
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Grambling State at Grand Canyon

    3 minutes ago
    USC Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Cal State Northridge at USC

    3 minutes ago
    Virginia Cavaliers
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Navy Midshipmen at Virginia Cavaliers

    3 minutes ago
    Louisville Cardinals
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Southern at Louisville

    3 minutes ago
    Alabama Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Alabama

    3 minutes ago
    Mar 20, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jay Huff (30) shoots against Ohio Bobcats forward Dwight Wilson III (4) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Navy vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Mar 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Andrew Nembhard (3) dribbles the ball against Oklahoma Sooners guard Austin Reaves (12) during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Gonzaga Bulldogs won 87-71. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oklahoma vs. Northwestern State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy