How to Watch Hawks at Wizards

Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Thursday night, the Hawks are set for a tough road matchup in Washington D.C. against the Wizards.
    Author:

    The 2021-22 NBA is off to a hot start, and there have been quite a few surprising results. 

    On Thursday night, there are a couple of games to keep a close eye on. One of those matchups will come when the Hawks hit the road to take on the Wizards in Washington D.C.

    How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Washington Wizards Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 2

    Live stream Atlanta Hawks at Washington Wizards online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Hawks have gone 3-1 to start the season. In its last game, Atlanta was able to knock off the Pelicans by a final score of 102-99. The Hawks were led by none other than Trae Young, who scored 31 points and dished out seven assists in the close victory.

    On the other side of the court, the Wizards have been one of the most pleasant surprises to begin the year. Washington has gone 3-1 as well in its first four games and is fresh off of a big 116-107 win over the Celtics. The Wizards saw Montrezl Harrell come off the bench to score 25 points and grab 11 rebounds in the win.

    Both of these teams are looking like potential contenders in the Eastern Conference right now. If the way they have started the season continues, this should be a must-watch game for any basketball fan.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    28
    2021

    Atlanta Hawks at Washington Wizards

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 2
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 22, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) passes the ball in front of Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Philadelphia 76ers

    38 seconds ago
    Atlanta Hawks Sharife Cooper
    NBA

    How to Watch Hawks at Wizards

    38 seconds ago
    USATSI_17034168 (1)
    NHL

    How to Watch Flames vs. Penguins

    38 seconds ago
    Florida State Womens Soccer
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Virginia vs. Florida State

    38 seconds ago
    USATSI_17028533
    NHL

    How to Watch Bruins vs. Hurricanes

    38 seconds ago
    USATSI_10771842
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan

    38 seconds ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) shoots the ball over Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/28/2021

    38 seconds ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) defends Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/28/2021

    38 seconds ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) shoots the ball over Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/28/2021

    38 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy