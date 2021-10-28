How to Watch Hawks at Wizards

On Thursday night, the Hawks are set for a tough road matchup in Washington D.C. against the Wizards.

The 2021-22 NBA is off to a hot start, and there have been quite a few surprising results.

On Thursday night, there are a couple of games to keep a close eye on. One of those matchups will come when the Hawks hit the road to take on the Wizards in Washington D.C.

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Washington Wizards Today:

Game Date: Oct. 28, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Live stream Atlanta Hawks at Washington Wizards online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hawks have gone 3-1 to start the season. In its last game, Atlanta was able to knock off the Pelicans by a final score of 102-99. The Hawks were led by none other than Trae Young, who scored 31 points and dished out seven assists in the close victory.

On the other side of the court, the Wizards have been one of the most pleasant surprises to begin the year. Washington has gone 3-1 as well in its first four games and is fresh off of a big 116-107 win over the Celtics. The Wizards saw Montrezl Harrell come off the bench to score 25 points and grab 11 rebounds in the win.

Both of these teams are looking like potential contenders in the Eastern Conference right now. If the way they have started the season continues, this should be a must-watch game for any basketball fan.

Regional restrictions may apply.