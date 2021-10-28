Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/28/2021

Oct 22, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) shoots the ball over Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (3-1) hit the road in Southeast Division play against the Washington Wizards (3-1) on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. This is the first matchup between the teams this season. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Wizards

Game Day: Thursday, October 28, 2021

Thursday, October 28, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena

Betting Information for Hawks vs. Wizards

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -2.5 222.5 points

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Hawks

Last year, the Hawks put up only 4.8 fewer points per game (113.7) than the Wizards gave up (118.5).

Atlanta went 22-4 last season when scoring more than 118.5 points.

Washington had a 19-8 record last season when giving up fewer than 113.7 points.

The Wizards' 116.6 points per game last year were 5.2 more points than the 111.4 the Hawks gave up to opponents.

Washington went 29-18 last season when it scored more than 111.4 points.

Atlanta had a 35-12 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 116.6 points.

The Hawks were the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Wizards ranked eighth.

The Hawks and the Wizards were evenly matched on the offensive glass last season, with the teams averaging similar numbers (10.6 and 9.7 offensive boards per game, respectively).

The Hawks ranked third in the NBA in offensive rebounding. The Wizards ranked 15th.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young scored 25.3 points and distributed 9.4 assists per game last season.

Clint Capela averaged 14.3 boards per game in addition to his 15.2 PPG average.

Young knocked down 2.2 threes per game a season ago.

Delon Wright averaged 1.6 steals per game, while Capela collected two blocks per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch