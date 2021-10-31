Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Wizards (5-1) hope to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (3-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 1, 2021 at State Farm Arena. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Monday, November 1, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Hawks vs. Wizards
- The Hawks record just 2.3 fewer points per game (106.2) than the Wizards allow (108.5).
- Atlanta is 2-1 when scoring more than 108.5 points.
- Washington has a 1-1 record when allowing fewer than 106.2 points.
- The Wizards' 112.7 points per game are 6.9 more points than the 105.8 the Hawks allow.
- Washington is 4-0 when it scores more than 105.8 points.
- Atlanta's record is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 112.7 points.
- The Hawks are shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Wizards allow to opponents.
- Atlanta is 2-1 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
- The Wizards are shooting 44.0% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 43.6% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.
- Washington is 4-0 when it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 22.3 points and distributing 10.0 assists.
- Clint Capela is Atlanta's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 10.5 boards in each contest while scoring 8.8 points per game.
- Cameron Reddish makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
- John Collins is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Bradley Beal averages 24.4 points per game to be the top scorer for the Wizards.
- The Washington leaders in rebounding and assists are Kyle Kuzma with 11.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 15.5 points and 1.7 assists per game) and Spencer Dinwiddie with 5.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 19.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game).
- Dinwiddie makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wizards.
- Beal (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Montrezl Harrell (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/23/2021
Cavaliers
L 101-95
Away
10/25/2021
Pistons
W 122-104
Home
10/27/2021
Pelicans
W 102-99
Away
10/28/2021
Wizards
L 122-111
Away
10/30/2021
76ers
L 122-94
Away
11/1/2021
Wizards
-
Home
11/3/2021
Nets
-
Away
11/4/2021
Jazz
-
Home
11/6/2021
Suns
-
Away
11/8/2021
Warriors
-
Away
11/9/2021
Jazz
-
Away
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/22/2021
Pacers
W 135-134
Home
10/25/2021
Nets
L 104-90
Away
10/27/2021
Celtics
W 116-107
Away
10/28/2021
Hawks
W 122-111
Home
10/30/2021
Celtics
W 115-112
Home
11/1/2021
Hawks
-
Away
11/3/2021
Raptors
-
Home
11/5/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home
11/7/2021
Bucks
-
Home
11/10/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
11/13/2021
Magic
-
Away