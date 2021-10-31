Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

Oct 30, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) blocks the shot of Boston Celtics guard Josh Richardson (8) as Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) defends during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards (5-1) hope to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (3-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 1, 2021 at State Farm Arena. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Wizards

Game Day: Monday, November 1, 2021

Monday, November 1, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: State Farm Arena

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Wizards

The Hawks record just 2.3 fewer points per game (106.2) than the Wizards allow (108.5).

Atlanta is 2-1 when scoring more than 108.5 points.

Washington has a 1-1 record when allowing fewer than 106.2 points.

The Wizards' 112.7 points per game are 6.9 more points than the 105.8 the Hawks allow.

Washington is 4-0 when it scores more than 105.8 points.

Atlanta's record is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 112.7 points.

The Hawks are shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Wizards allow to opponents.

Atlanta is 2-1 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

The Wizards are shooting 44.0% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 43.6% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.

Washington is 4-0 when it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 22.3 points and distributing 10.0 assists.

Clint Capela is Atlanta's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 10.5 boards in each contest while scoring 8.8 points per game.

Cameron Reddish makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.

John Collins is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

Bradley Beal averages 24.4 points per game to be the top scorer for the Wizards.

The Washington leaders in rebounding and assists are Kyle Kuzma with 11.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 15.5 points and 1.7 assists per game) and Spencer Dinwiddie with 5.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 19.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game).

Dinwiddie makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wizards.

Beal (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Montrezl Harrell (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Cavaliers L 101-95 Away 10/25/2021 Pistons W 122-104 Home 10/27/2021 Pelicans W 102-99 Away 10/28/2021 Wizards L 122-111 Away 10/30/2021 76ers L 122-94 Away 11/1/2021 Wizards - Home 11/3/2021 Nets - Away 11/4/2021 Jazz - Home 11/6/2021 Suns - Away 11/8/2021 Warriors - Away 11/9/2021 Jazz - Away

