How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) tries to control a pass behind Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (29-32) visit the Washington Wizards (28-33) in a matchup of Southeast Division rivals at Capital One Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, March 4, 2022. This is the third matchup between the squads this season. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Wizards

Betting Information for Hawks vs. Wizards

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Hawks

  • The Hawks average just 1.8 more points per game (112.2) than the Wizards give up (110.4).
  • When Atlanta totals more than 110.4 points, it is 24-13.
  • Washington is 21-10 when allowing fewer than 112.2 points.
  • The Wizards put up just 3.9 fewer points per game (107.6) than the Hawks allow (111.5).
  • Washington is 16-6 when it scores more than 111.5 points.
  • Atlanta is 16-11 when it allows fewer than 107.6 points.
  • The Hawks are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 23rd.
  • The Hawks average 9.8 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.5 more rebounds than the Wizards pull down per game (9.3).
  • The Wizards are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 20th.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • The Hawks leader in points and assists is Trae Young, who puts up 27.4 points per game to go with 9.1 assists.
  • Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, pulling down 11.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.4 points a contest.
  • Young leads the Hawks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Bogdan Bogdanovic is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • Kyle Kuzma paces the Wizards scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 17.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.
  • Kuzma is the top shooter from deep for the Wizards, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
  • Washington's leader in steals is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford with 1.5 per game.

How To Watch

March
4
2022

Atlanta Hawks at Washington Wizards

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
