Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

Apr 5, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) controls the ball as Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) tries to defend during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (41-37) will try to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Washington Wizards (34-44) on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at State Farm Arena. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Wizards

Game Day: Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Wednesday, April 6, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Wizards

The Hawks average 113.8 points per game, just 2.1 more points than the 111.7 the Wizards give up.

Atlanta has a 34-14 record when scoring more than 111.7 points.

Washington has a 25-14 record when giving up fewer than 113.8 points.

The Wizards' 108.6 points per game are only 3.8 fewer points than the 112.4 the Hawks allow to opponents.

Washington is 21-7 when it scores more than 112.4 points.

Atlanta's record is 20-11 when it gives up fewer than 108.6 points.

The Hawks are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 46.4% the Wizards allow to opponents.

Atlanta is 29-10 when it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.

The Wizards are shooting 47.0% from the field, which equals what the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.

Washington is 25-16 when it shoots higher than 47.0% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

The Hawks leader in points and assists is Trae Young, who puts up 27.9 points per game along with 9.5 assists.

Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 11.7 boards per game in addition to his 10.6 PPG average.

The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.

Bogdan Bogdanovic and Capela lead Atlanta on the defensive end, with Bogdanovic leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Capela in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma leads the Wizards scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Wizards, hitting 2.1 threes per game.

Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford (1.4 per game).

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/28/2022 Pacers W 132-123 Away 3/30/2022 Thunder W 136-118 Away 3/31/2022 Cavaliers W 131-107 Home 4/2/2022 Nets W 122-115 Home 4/5/2022 Raptors L 118-108 Away 4/6/2022 Wizards - Home 4/8/2022 Heat - Away 4/10/2022 Rockets - Away

Wizards Upcoming Schedule