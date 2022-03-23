How to Watch Austin Cook at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Austin Cook hits the links in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship March 24-27 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. He's looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.
Cook's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Cook has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Cook has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+6
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
61
-1
$8,177
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
72
+12
$16,000
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
42
-6
$29,195
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
-2
$0
How To Watch
Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round
Time
/EST
