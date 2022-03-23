How to Watch Austin Cook at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 11, 2021; Ridgeland, South Carolina, USA; Austin Cook putts on the 10th green during the second round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Cook hits the links in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship March 24-27 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. He's looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +18000

Cook's Recent Performance

Over his last 10 rounds, Cook has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Cook has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +6 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 61 -1 $8,177 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 72 +12 $16,000 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 42 -6 $29,195 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open MC -2 $0

