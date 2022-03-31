How to Watch Austin Cook at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Austin Cook enters play March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) following a 58th-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in the most recent competition he appeared in.
How to Watch Austin Cook at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +40000
Cook's Recent Performance
- Cook has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Cook has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
58
E
$8,362
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+6
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
61
-1
$8,177
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
72
+12
$16,000
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
42
-6
$29,195
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
