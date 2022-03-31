How to Watch Austin Cook at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jan 22, 2022; La Quinta, California, USA; Austin Cook plays his shot from the eighth tee during the third round of the American Express golf tournament at Nicklaus Tournament Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Cook enters play March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) following a 58th-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in the most recent competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Austin Cook at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +40000

Cook's Recent Performance

Cook has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Cook has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 58 E $8,362 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +6 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 61 -1 $8,177 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 72 +12 $16,000 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 42 -6 $29,195

