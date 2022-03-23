How to Watch Austin Smotherman at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 5, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Austin Smotherman plays his shot on the 10th hole during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Smotherman hits the links March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) after a 25th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in the last tournament he played.

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +3500

Smotherman's Recent Performance

Smotherman has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Smotherman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship 25 -8 $65,910 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 55 -3 $8,658 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +6 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 33 -7 $43,548 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open 11 -12 $180,180

