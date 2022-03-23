How to Watch Austin Smotherman at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Austin Smotherman hits the links March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) after a 25th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in the last tournament he played.
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +3500
Smotherman's Recent Performance
- Smotherman has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Smotherman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
25
-8
$65,910
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
55
-3
$8,658
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+6
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
33
-7
$43,548
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
11
-12
$180,180
How To Watch
March
23
2022
Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
