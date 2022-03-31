How to Watch Austin Smotherman at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 5, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Austin Smotherman plays his shot on the 10th hole during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Smotherman enters play in San Antonio, Texas looking for better results March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open after missing the cut in his last competition, the Corales Puntacana Championship

How to Watch Austin Smotherman at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
TV: Golf Channel

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

Odds to Win: +13000

Smotherman's Recent Performance

Smotherman has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Smotherman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +6 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 25 -8 $65,910 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 55 -3 $8,658 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +6 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 33 -7 $43,548

