How to Watch Austin Smotherman at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Austin Smotherman enters play in San Antonio, Texas looking for better results March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open after missing the cut in his last competition, the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +13000
Smotherman's Recent Performance
- Smotherman has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Smotherman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+6
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
25
-8
$65,910
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
55
-3
$8,658
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+6
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
33
-7
$43,548
How To Watch
