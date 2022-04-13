How to Watch Beau Hossler at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Beau Hossler will compete in the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 after a fourth-place finish in San Antonio, Texas at the Valero Texas Open.
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Hossler's Recent Performance
- Hossler has finished below par four times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hossler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.
- The last time he competed at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021, Hossler missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
4
-10
$344,000
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+7
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
20
+3
$131,400
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
16
E
$106,533
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
48
-3
$30,429
