How to Watch Beau Hossler at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Beau Hossler enters play in San Antonio, Texas seeking better results March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open after failing to make the cut in his last outing, THE PLAYERS Championship
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +13000
Hossler's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hossler has finished below par four times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hossler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+7
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
20
+3
$131,400
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
16
E
$106,533
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
48
-3
$30,429
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+1
$0
