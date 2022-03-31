How to Watch Beau Hossler at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 6, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Beau Hossler hits his tee shot on the ninth hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Beau Hossler enters play in San Antonio, Texas seeking better results March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open after failing to make the cut in his last outing, THE PLAYERS Championship

How to Watch Beau Hossler at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +13000

Hossler's Recent Performance

Over his last 10 rounds, Hossler has finished below par four times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Hossler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +7 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 20 +3 $131,400 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 16 E $106,533 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 48 -3 $30,429 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC +1 $0

