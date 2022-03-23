How to Watch Ben Kohles at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ben Kohles will play March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. In his last tournament he finished 16th in the Puerto Rico Open, shooting -10 at Grand Reserve Country Club.
How to Watch Ben Kohles at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +8000
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Kohles' Recent Performance
- Kohles has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing four straight with a better-than-average score.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kohles has finished below par six times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kohles has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
16
-10
$58,275
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+5
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
63
-1
$19,053
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
E
$0
January 20-23
The American Express
MC
-3
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
23
2022
Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)