How to Watch Ben Kohles at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Ben Kohles plays his shot on the seventeenth hole during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Ben Kohles concluded the weekend at -7, good for a 28th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 trying for a better finish.

How to Watch Ben Kohles at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +25000

+25000 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kohles' Recent Performance

Kohles has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 three times.

Over his last 10 rounds, Kohles has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

In his last appearance at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2013, Kohles finished 37th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 28 -7 $23,749 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 16 -10 $58,275 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +5 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 63 -1 $19,053 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open MC E $0

Regional restrictions apply.