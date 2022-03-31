How to Watch Ben Kohles at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Ben Kohles concluded the weekend at -7, good for a 28th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 trying for a better finish.
How to Watch Ben Kohles at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +25000
Kohles' Recent Performance
- Kohles has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 three times.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kohles has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- In his last appearance at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2013, Kohles finished 37th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
28
-7
$23,749
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
16
-10
$58,275
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+5
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
63
-1
$19,053
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
E
$0
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
