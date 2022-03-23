Skip to main content

How to Watch Ben Martin at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 3, 2017; Dublin, OH, USA; Ben Martin drives the ball down the fourteenth fairway during the third round of The Memorial golf tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Martin looks to improve upon his 52nd-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) March 24-27.

How to Watch Ben Martin at the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • Date: March 24-27, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
  • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
  • Odds to Win: +40000
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Martin's Recent Performance

  • Over his last eight rounds, Martin has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Martin has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
  • In his most recent appearance at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2020, Martin placed 52nd on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 3- 6

Puerto Rico Open

MC

+4

$0

October 28-31

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

51

-2

$15,717

September 16-19

Fortinet Championship

MC

E

$0

How To Watch

March
23
2022

Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
