How to Watch Ben Martin at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ben Martin looks to improve upon his 52nd-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) March 24-27.
How to Watch Ben Martin at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +40000
Martin's Recent Performance
- Over his last eight rounds, Martin has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Martin has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- In his most recent appearance at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2020, Martin placed 52nd on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+4
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
51
-2
$15,717
September 16-19
Fortinet Championship
MC
E
$0
How To Watch
