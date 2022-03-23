How to Watch Ben Martin at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Ben Martin looks to improve upon his 52nd-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) March 24-27.

How to Watch Ben Martin at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +40000

Martin's Recent Performance

Over his last eight rounds, Martin has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Martin has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

In his most recent appearance at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2020, Martin placed 52nd on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +4 $0 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship 51 -2 $15,717 September 16-19 Fortinet Championship MC E $0

