How to Watch Ben Martin at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ben Martin will compete April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina. In his last tournament he took 63rd in the Valero Texas Open, shooting +1 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).
How to Watch Ben Martin at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Martin's Recent Performance
- Martin has finished below par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Martin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Martin did not make the cut when he last played the course at Harbour Town Golf Links (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
63
+1
$18,576
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
2
-16
$329,300
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+4
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
51
-2
$15,717
September 16-19
Fortinet Championship
MC
E
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)