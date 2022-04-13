How to Watch Ben Martin at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 8, 2021; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Ben Martin plays his tee shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Martin will compete April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina. In his last tournament he took 63rd in the Valero Texas Open, shooting +1 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).

Martin's Recent Performance

Martin has finished below par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Martin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Martin did not make the cut when he last played the course at Harbour Town Golf Links (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 63 +1 $18,576 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 2 -16 $329,300 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +4 $0 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship 51 -2 $15,717 September 16-19 Fortinet Championship MC E $0

