How to Watch Ben Martin at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ben Martin hits the links March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) following a second-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic his last time in competition.
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +30000
Martin's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Martin has finished below par six times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day twice while finishing with a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.
- Martin has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
2
-16
$329,300
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+4
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
51
-2
$15,717
September 16-19
Fortinet Championship
MC
E
$0
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
