How to Watch Ben Martin at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 8, 2021; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Ben Martin plays his tee shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Martin hits the links March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) following a second-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic his last time in competition.

How to Watch Ben Martin at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +30000

+30000 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Martin's Recent Performance

Over his last 10 rounds, Martin has finished below par six times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day twice while finishing with a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.

Martin has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 2 -16 $329,300 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +4 $0 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship 51 -2 $15,717 September 16-19 Fortinet Championship MC E $0

Regional restrictions apply.