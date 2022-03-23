How to Watch Bill Haas at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 17, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Bill Haas putts on the 8th green during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Haas hits the links in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship March 24-27 after a 48th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in his most recent tournament.

How to Watch Bill Haas at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +13000

Haas' Recent Performance

Haas will try to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Haas has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Haas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Haas didn't shoot well, missing the cut the last time he golfed Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2020

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship 48 -4 $19,439 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 41 -5 $13,151 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 25 +1 $62,800 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC +2 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC -4 $17,661

