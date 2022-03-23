How to Watch Bill Haas at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Bill Haas hits the links in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship March 24-27 after a 48th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in his most recent tournament.
How to Watch Bill Haas at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +13000
Live Stream on fuboTV
Haas' Recent Performance
- Haas will try to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Haas has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Haas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- Haas didn't shoot well, missing the cut the last time he golfed Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2020
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
48
-4
$19,439
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
41
-5
$13,151
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
25
+1
$62,800
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+2
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
-4
$17,661
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
