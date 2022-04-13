Skip to main content

How to Watch Bill Haas at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jan 28, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Bill Haas plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - South Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, Bill Haas finished the weekend at +1, good for a 63rd-place finish. He competes in the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 aiming for a better finish.

How to Watch Bill Haas at the RBC Heritage

  • Date: April 14-17, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
  • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
  • Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
  • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Haas' Recent Performance

  • Haas will seek to qualify for the weekend for the sixth straight event.
  • Haas has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Haas has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
  • Haas didn't shoot well, failing to make the cut in his most recent appearance at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

63

+1

$18,576

March 24-27

Corales Puntacana Championship

44

-5

$11,371

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

48

-4

$19,439

March 3- 6

Puerto Rico Open

41

-5

$13,151

February 24-27

The Honda Classic

25

+1

$62,800

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
13
2022

RBC Heritage, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

