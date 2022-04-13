How to Watch Bill Haas at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, Bill Haas finished the weekend at +1, good for a 63rd-place finish. He competes in the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 aiming for a better finish.
How to Watch Bill Haas at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Haas' Recent Performance
- Haas will seek to qualify for the weekend for the sixth straight event.
- Haas has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Haas has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Haas didn't shoot well, failing to make the cut in his most recent appearance at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
63
+1
$18,576
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
44
-5
$11,371
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
48
-4
$19,439
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
41
-5
$13,151
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
25
+1
$62,800
