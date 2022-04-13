How to Watch Bill Haas at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jan 28, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Bill Haas plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - South Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, Bill Haas finished the weekend at +1, good for a 63rd-place finish. He competes in the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 aiming for a better finish.

How to Watch Bill Haas at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Haas' Recent Performance

Haas will seek to qualify for the weekend for the sixth straight event.

Haas has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 12 rounds, Haas has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Haas didn't shoot well, failing to make the cut in his most recent appearance at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 63 +1 $18,576 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 44 -5 $11,371 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 48 -4 $19,439 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 41 -5 $13,151 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 25 +1 $62,800

