How to Watch Bill Haas at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Bill Haas enters play March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) after a 44th-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in the most recent competition he appeared in.
How to Watch Bill Haas at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +30000
Haas' Recent Performance
- Haas will look to make the cut for the fifth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Haas has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score three times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Haas has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
44
-5
$11,371
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
48
-4
$19,439
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
41
-5
$13,151
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
25
+1
$62,800
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+2
$0
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
