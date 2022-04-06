How to Watch Billy Horschel at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 26, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Billy Horschel tees off on the 6th hole during the fourth round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Billy Horschel placed 50th in the Masters Tournament in 2021, shooting a +8 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher April 7-10 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

How to Watch Billy Horschel at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +7000

+7000 Live Stream on fuboTV:

Horschel's Recent Performance

Horschel has finished below par four times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last seven rounds.

Over his last seven rounds, Horschel has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Horschel last played this course in 2021, placing 50th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 10 - $220,000 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC E $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2 -4 $908,000 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 16 E $106,533 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 6 -14 $287,000

