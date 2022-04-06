How to Watch Billy Horschel at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Billy Horschel placed 50th in the Masters Tournament in 2021, shooting a +8 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher April 7-10 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.
How to Watch Billy Horschel at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +7000
Horschel's Recent Performance
- Horschel has finished below par four times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Horschel has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Horschel last played this course in 2021, placing 50th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
10
-
$220,000
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
E
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
2
-4
$908,000
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
16
E
$106,533
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
6
-14
$287,000
How To Watch
April
6
2022
Masters First Round
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
