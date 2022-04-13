How to Watch Billy Horschel at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 26, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Billy Horschel tees off on the 6th hole during the fourth round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Billy Horschel hits the links April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage at Augusta National Golf Club following a 43rd-place finish in the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia his last time in competition.

How to Watch Billy Horschel at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links

Horschel's Recent Performance

Over his last 11 rounds, Horschel has finished below par five times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 11 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 three times.

Over his last 11 rounds, Horschel has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

The last time Horschel golfed this course (2021), he placed 25th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament 43 +8 $55,500 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC E $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2 -4 $908,000 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 16 E $106,533 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 6 -14 $287,000

