How to Watch Billy Horschel at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Billy Horschel hits the links April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage at Augusta National Golf Club following a 43rd-place finish in the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia his last time in competition.
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
Horschel's Recent Performance
- Over his last 11 rounds, Horschel has finished below par five times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 11 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 three times.
- Over his last 11 rounds, Horschel has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- The last time Horschel golfed this course (2021), he placed 25th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
43
+8
$55,500
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
E
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
2
-4
$908,000
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
16
E
$106,533
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
6
-14
$287,000
