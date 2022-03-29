How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Portland Trail Blazers

The Oklahoma City Thunder look to stay undefeated against the shorthanded Portland Trail Blazers.

There are only eight games left in the regular season for the Thunder, but they know precisely how their season ends already. They have effectively locked in a bottom four record, which gives them even odds with the other three teams there for the top pick in the draft and can finish out the season playing hard, developing talent, and building momentum for next season.

Rookie Josh Giddey may not play again this season, but he has collected some rookie awards already.

The Thunder are the No. 15 defense in the NBA, but their lack of star scoring has hurt them as the worst offense in the league.

Portland lacks talent and an offensive identity after losing Damian Lillard to injury, C.J. McCollum and Norman Powell to a trade, and Jusuf Nurkic to an injury, all before shutting down rising star Anfernee Simons who is also injured.

Simons was making the Blazers a competitive play-in team before he was shut down for the season, and now they are freefalling in the standings to the lottery.

