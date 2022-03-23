How to Watch Bo Hoag at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 3, 2021; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Bo Hoag lines up a putt on the 17th green uring the first round of the Memorial Tournament golf tourney. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Bo Hoag will appear March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. In his last tournament he finished 66th in the Puerto Rico Open, shooting 0 at Grand Reserve Country Club.

How to Watch Bo Hoag at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +13000

Hoag's Recent Performance

Over his last nine rounds, Hoag has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Hoag has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds.

He failed to make the cut the last time he golfed Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) (2020).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 66 E $7,918 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +9 $0 January 13-16 Sony Open in Hawaii MC +1 $0 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship MC +1 $0 September 16-19 Fortinet Championship MC -1 $0

