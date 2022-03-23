How to Watch Bo Hoag at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Bo Hoag will appear March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. In his last tournament he finished 66th in the Puerto Rico Open, shooting 0 at Grand Reserve Country Club.
How to Watch Bo Hoag at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +13000
Hoag's Recent Performance
- Over his last nine rounds, Hoag has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Hoag has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds.
- He failed to make the cut the last time he golfed Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) (2020).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
66
E
$7,918
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+9
$0
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
MC
+1
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
MC
+1
$0
September 16-19
Fortinet Championship
MC
-1
$0
