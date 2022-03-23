How to Watch Bo Van Pelt at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Bo Van Pelt hits the links March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship after missing the cut in the same tournament in 2020.
How to Watch Bo Van Pelt at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +15000
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Van Pelt's Recent Performance
- Over his last eight rounds, Van Pelt has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Van Pelt has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- He didn't survive the cut the last time he played Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) (2020).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
E
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
24
-9
$74,603
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
MC
-3
$0
September 30 - October 3
Sanderson Farms Championship
MC
+1
$0
September 16-19
Fortinet Championship
MC
-2
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
23
2022
Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)