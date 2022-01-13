How to Watch Boise State at Nevada

Boise State goes for its eighth straight win in college basketball on Wednesday night when it travels to Nevada.

Boise State heads to conference rival Nevada on a seven-game winning streak, but it hasn't played since Dec. 28. The Broncos have had their last three games postponed due to COVID-19.

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Before the unexpected pause, the Broncos had been on a roll, including a big win over Washington State and a Mountain West win against Fresno State.

Boise State is 10-4 on the year and 1-0 in the Mountain West but is hoping the break doesn't slow them down.

Nevada will look to be the team that slows them down and snaps its long winning streak.

The Wolf Pack had their last game against Wyoming postponed but won its Mountain West opener against New Mexico in the last game it played.

The win against the Lobos was their sixth over their last seven and has them up to 7-5 on the year after starting just 1-4.

They have been playing much better, but will still have to play a great game on Wednesday night if they want to slow down a red-hot Boise State team.

