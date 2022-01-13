Skip to main content

How to Watch Boise State at Nevada in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Boise State goes for its eighth straight win in college basketball on Wednesday night when it travels to Nevada.

Boise State heads to conference rival Nevada on a seven-game winning streak, but it hasn't played since Dec. 28. The Broncos have had their last three games postponed due to COVID-19.

How to Watch Boise State at Nevada in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Boise State at Nevada game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Before the unexpected pause, the Broncos had been on a roll, including a big win over Washington State and a Mountain West win against Fresno State.

Boise State is 10-4 on the year and 1-0 in the Mountain West but is hoping the break doesn't slow them down.

Nevada will look to be the team that slows them down and snaps its long winning streak.

The Wolf Pack had their last game against Wyoming postponed but won its Mountain West opener against New Mexico in the last game it played.

The win against the Lobos was their sixth over their last seven and has them up to 7-5 on the year after starting just 1-4.

They have been playing much better, but will still have to play a great game on Wednesday night if they want to slow down a red-hot Boise State team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
12
2022

Boise State at Nevada

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
10:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

boise state
NBA

How to Watch Boise State at Nevada

1 minute ago
Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs guard Junior Ballard (4) dribbles the ball against Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) during the first half at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Boise State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

1 minute ago
Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs guard Junior Ballard (4) dribbles the ball against Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) during the first half at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Nevada vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

1 minute ago
USATSI_17294547
NBA

How to Watch Nets at Bulls

26 minutes ago
USATSI_17454498
NBA

How to Watch Lakers at Kings

31 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cassius Stanley (2) during the first quarter at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates with guard Russell Westbrook (0) as Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) reacts in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates with guard Russell Westbrook (0) as Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) reacts in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cassius Stanley (2) during the first quarter at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy