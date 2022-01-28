How to Watch Celtics at Hawks

The Celtics are seeking only their second win streak of more than two games on the road against the Hawks.

The Celtics (25-24) are on a two-game winning streak at the moment, but only twice this season they were able to turn that into a three-game winning streak (November). They look to get there again today but face a Hawks (22-25) team that has won five games in a row and is starting to settle into its identity more.

How to Watch Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Both teams are coming off wins over Sacramento, with Atlanta rolling (121-104) behind 70 points off the bench:

This season Atlanta has won the only game between these two teams way back in mid November. Atlanta won 110-99 behind Trae Young’s 18 points and 11 assists, with 19 points off the bench from Cam Reddish, who is now with the Knicks.

Boston got a big game from Jayson Tatum with 34 points, nine rebounds and five assists, but with Jaylen Brown and getting 11 points (all from Josh Richardson) off the bench on 5-19 shooting was not enough.

During their current winning streak, the Hawks are averaging 119.8 points and giving up 107.8 to their opponents.

They have leaned into their offense and allowed that to carry them, despite last season's success on the defensive end which vaulted them to the Eastern Conference Finals.

For Boston, the team has held opponents to 97.0 points per game over its last 10 games, allowing the Celtics to go 7-3 overall and get back on track.

Boston wins when the defense is up to the task, and Atlanta wins when its offense is overwhelming. This will be a clash of styles.

