How to Watch Celtics at Hornets

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Celtics at Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Hornets host the Celtics on a quick turnaround, as the Celtics are coming off several days rest.

The Hornets have no time whatsoever to dwell on their last game against the Nets. Unfortunately for Charlotte fans, that game was at home. That might sound counterintuitive, but that meant that Kyrie Irving played. He scored a season-high 50 points. 

With Kevin Durant back in the lineup, it was all but a lock as Brooklyn beat Charlotte 132-121 in last night's contest. It broke Brooklyn's four-game losing streak, but more relevant to Charlotte, it leapfrogged the Nets over the Hornets in the Eastern Conference standings. 

How to Watch Boston Celtics at Charlotte Hornets Today:

Game Date: Mar. 9, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston

Watch Boston Celtics at Charlotte Hornets online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The road doesn't get any easier, as Charlotte now hosts the Celtics who are on a three-game winning streak. Their last win came against Brooklyn over the weekend, as Jayson Tatum scored an astounding 54 points in a back-and-forth Celtics win. Irving played in that game even though he got heckled relentlessly by his former fans.

The Celtics are only five games out of first place in the East will be looking to hold their advantage over the Cavaliers, who beat the Pacers last night despite a plethora of mounting injuries. Boston will be favored in this one and will have several days of rest. The Hornets look to even the season series at two games apiece. Can they pull they upset even though they're playing at home? 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
9
2022

Boston Celtics at Charlotte Hornets

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Boston
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17490414
NBA

How to Watch Bulls at Pistons

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_17843820
NBA

How to Watch Celtics at Hornets

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_17853240
College Basketball

How to Watch ACC Tournament, Championship: Clemson vs. Virginia Tech

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
imago1010234028h
Argentine Cup Soccer

How to Watch River Plate vs. Deportivo Laferrere

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Mar 6, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) shoots against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Nebraska vs. Northwestern: Big Ten Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) is fouled while shooting by UCLA Bruins center Myles Johnson (15, behind) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon State vs. Oregon: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Stevie Mitchell (4) shoots between Butler Bulldogs guard Chuck Harris (3) and forward Bryce Nze (10) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Butler vs. Xavier: Big East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Logan, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) reacts after being fouled in the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Air Force vs. Utah State: MWC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 minutes ago
USATSI_17784499
College Basketball

How to Watch the Big Ten First Round Nebraska vs. Northwestern

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy