How to Watch Celtics at Hornets

The Hornets host the Celtics on a quick turnaround, as the Celtics are coming off several days rest.

The Hornets have no time whatsoever to dwell on their last game against the Nets. Unfortunately for Charlotte fans, that game was at home. That might sound counterintuitive, but that meant that Kyrie Irving played. He scored a season-high 50 points.

With Kevin Durant back in the lineup, it was all but a lock as Brooklyn beat Charlotte 132-121 in last night's contest. It broke Brooklyn's four-game losing streak, but more relevant to Charlotte, it leapfrogged the Nets over the Hornets in the Eastern Conference standings.

How to Watch Boston Celtics at Charlotte Hornets Today:

Game Date: Mar. 9, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston

Watch Boston Celtics at Charlotte Hornets online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The road doesn't get any easier, as Charlotte now hosts the Celtics who are on a three-game winning streak. Their last win came against Brooklyn over the weekend, as Jayson Tatum scored an astounding 54 points in a back-and-forth Celtics win. Irving played in that game even though he got heckled relentlessly by his former fans.

The Celtics are only five games out of first place in the East will be looking to hold their advantage over the Cavaliers, who beat the Pacers last night despite a plethora of mounting injuries. Boston will be favored in this one and will have several days of rest. The Hornets look to even the season series at two games apiece. Can they pull they upset even though they're playing at home?

Regional restrictions may apply.