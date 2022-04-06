How to Watch Celtics at Bulls

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The rubber match between the Celtics and Bulls will decide the season series when the two teams meet on Wednesday.

With three games to go in the regular season, the Celtics (49-30) find themselves tied with the 76ers and Bucks for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, 2.5 games behind the Heat, who appear to be the team that will have home-court advantage throughout the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Bulls (45-34) hoped to be that team earlier in the season but now find themselves in a rock fight with the Raptors for the No. 5 seed.

How to Watch Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls today:

Game Date: April 6, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Watch Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls online with fuboTV:

Boston had seven players score in double figures to go along with elite defense and strong shooting to lead it to arguably its best overall win of the season in the last game out against the Wizards (144-101):

A sign of a truly great team is how they react to adversity, injuries and pressure, and since Robert Williams went out with an injury, Boston is 2-2, winning its last two games and only losing the others by a combined 11 points.

In its last game against Washington, it went for 144 points (one off its season-high), dished out 39 assists (season-high), made 23 three-pointers (two off a season-high) and shot 61.5% from the field as a team (season-high) all while limiting them to 101 points.

This Boston team is proven behind its No. 1 defense (104.3 points allowed) and No. 13 offense (111.2 points per game), and should be able to lean on that without its star defender.

To close the season, Boston has three straight road games starting with Chicago tonight, then the Bucks and Grizzlies.

The Celtics are going to have to earn the No. 2 seed the hard way.

How To Watch

April
6
2022

Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 5
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
