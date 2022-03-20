How to Watch Celtics at Nuggets

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Celtics at Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Celtics look for their third straight win as they travel to Denver to take on the Nuggets.

This is going to be a heavyweight matchup between Jayson Tatum and Nikola Jokic. The Celtics only have a one-win advantage over the Nuggets. This matchup should be very even as both teams are trending up. That is especially the case for the Nuggets who are getting glimmers of hope that Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. could return before a likely playoff run. If they can make it back, this team could get the Joker some much-needed support to make a legitimate title run. 

How to Watch Boston Celtics at Denver Nuggets Today:

Game Date: Mar. 20, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Live stream the Boston Celtics at Denver Nuggets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Nuggets will be happy to return home after a heartbreaker against the Cavaliers. They lost in overtime 119-116 after Lauri Markkanen hit a go-ahead three in the last 30 seconds of the game. Denver could never mount a comeback. Markkanen also led every Cavs scorer with 31 points. Jokic's 32 were just not quite enough as it ended the Nuggets franchise-record seven-game road winning streak.

The Celtics have won two in a row including an impressive blowout against the Warriors on the road. Their four-game road trip continues after they also blew out the Kings in their last game. Jayson Tatum scored seven three-pointers on his way to 32 points and Jaylen Brown scored another 30. This duo is clicking on every cylinder lately. The Nuggets don't have a duo like that right now so Boston should be favored for this one.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

