How to Watch Celtics at Pistons

How to Watch Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Boston is looking for revenge against the Detroit Pistons who beat them right before the All-Star break.

Both the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons looked good in their debuts back from the All-Star Break. The Celtics were muddling through much of the first half of the season. The chemistry between Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown was lacking and there were many calls to break this team up as Brad Stevens moved into the team's GM role. Those are largely calls from the past as these two are back in sync and willing Boston up the ranks of the Eastern Conference. The Celtics are in the sixth seed in the East but are only 4.5 games out of first in one of the tightest conference races in recent memory.  

How to Watch Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons:

Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Live stream the Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tatum looked dominant against the new-look Brooklyn Nets in their last game as the Celtics won 129-108. Tatum led Boston with 30 points and they didn't get much resistance from Brooklyn. the new Net Seth Curry led Brooklyn with 22 but they couldn't get much else without Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in the lineup. 

On the other hand, while Detroit has struggled all season, they have done well as of late. They broke an eight-game losing streak right before the break with a one-point win over these very Celtics as Jerami Grant hit the game-winning bucket that ended the Celtics nine-game winning streak. That game was in Boston so they've proved they can be a handful against the Celtics on any given night. They are coming off a win against Cleveland where Cade Cunningham's free throws in crunch time proved to be the difference against a good Cavaliers team.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Boston
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) shoots and scores a basket in front of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half at the TD Garden.
