How to Watch Celtics at Pistons

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Celtics look to keep the winning rolling against the lowly Pistons when they face off Friday night.

The Celtics (28-25) are rolling right now and finding the rhythm needed to make a legitimate playoff push after an up-and-down start to the season. 

They take on a Pistons (12-39) team that is near the bottom of the Eastern Conference and the NBA overall. The teams are going in opposite directions at the moment, with Boston having won five of its last six games and Detroit going 1-6 in its last seven games.

How to Watch Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Watch Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Jayson Tatum was named an NBA All-Star Reserve yesterday for yet another All-Star appearance of his young career:

This is the first game of the season between Boston and Detroit, with Detroit taking the series last year 2-1 in three games decided by a total of 11 points.

During this current run for Boston, the Celtics are averaging 113.0 points per game and giving up 94.3 points to opponents. As much as the offensive flow and playmaking were a challenge for them through the first half of the season, Boston was losing games on the defensive end. In the first 47 games of the season, it was giving up 105.9 points per game, which was solid, and through the first 35 games, it was giving up 107 points per game.

As the season has progressed, the defense has come along slowly for the team.

On the other side, Detroit has actually hung its hat on effort, scrappiness and defense this season, as its offense was consistently in the bottom three of the NBA all year.

The defense has not been great, but at No. 25 in the NBA, they are just a point per game from being in the middle of the pack.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
4
2022

Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Boston
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 31, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) blocks the shot of Indiana Pacers guard Duane Washington Jr. (4) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Bulls at Pacers

3 minutes ago
Jan 24, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) smiles in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Cavaliers at Hornets

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17607420
NBA

How to Watch Celtics at Pistons

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17432315
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Capital City Go-Go

3 minutes ago
Northwestern Arizona State Wrestling
College Wrestling

How to Watch Duke at Virginia Tech in College Wrestling

3 minutes ago
USATSI_16416351
College Wrestling

How to Watch Ohio State at Penn State in College Wrestling

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17245874
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Windy City Bulls at Westchester Knicks

3 minutes ago
Lexie Brown Athletes Unlimited
Athletes Unlimited Basketball

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Basketball: Team Russell vs Team Brown

3 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Ryan Nembhard (2) reacts to having a foul called on him in front of Butler Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson (2) during the first half at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Creighton at Seton Hall in Men's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy