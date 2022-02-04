How to Watch Celtics at Pistons

The Celtics look to keep the winning rolling against the lowly Pistons when they face off Friday night.

The Celtics (28-25) are rolling right now and finding the rhythm needed to make a legitimate playoff push after an up-and-down start to the season.

They take on a Pistons (12-39) team that is near the bottom of the Eastern Conference and the NBA overall. The teams are going in opposite directions at the moment, with Boston having won five of its last six games and Detroit going 1-6 in its last seven games.

How to Watch Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Jayson Tatum was named an NBA All-Star Reserve yesterday for yet another All-Star appearance of his young career:

This is the first game of the season between Boston and Detroit, with Detroit taking the series last year 2-1 in three games decided by a total of 11 points.

During this current run for Boston, the Celtics are averaging 113.0 points per game and giving up 94.3 points to opponents. As much as the offensive flow and playmaking were a challenge for them through the first half of the season, Boston was losing games on the defensive end. In the first 47 games of the season, it was giving up 105.9 points per game, which was solid, and through the first 35 games, it was giving up 107 points per game.

As the season has progressed, the defense has come along slowly for the team.

On the other side, Detroit has actually hung its hat on effort, scrappiness and defense this season, as its offense was consistently in the bottom three of the NBA all year.

The defense has not been great, but at No. 25 in the NBA, they are just a point per game from being in the middle of the pack.

