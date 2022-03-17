How to Watch Celtics at Warriors

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Warriors have their core back and look to take it to the Celtics in primetime on Wednesday.

Draymond Green believes the Warriors can run it back now that he, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are all playing together again like it's 2015 again. Andre Iguodala might still be out but the Warriors are playing much better lately. They've won four in a row including wins over the Bucks and Nuggets in that stretch. 

Green coming back in the lineup in their last game really fueled the Warriors against the Wizards, as they beat Washington 126-112. Steph Curry was the main story, though, as he scored 47 points on his 34th birthday. This was a game after Thompson scored a season-high 38 points in a blowout against the Bucks. They may have a ways to go to get on the Suns' evel but this is feeling more and more like the team that dominated the second half of last decade. 

The Celtics may prove to be an even tougher matchup for Golden State as they've really come into their own ever since the new year started. Before their last game, they'd won five in a row and are climbing up the Eastern Conference standings swiftly. They came up short against the Mavericks but it was only by three points. Jayson Tatum led the team with 21 points but he is going to have to score more in this primetime matchup if the Celtics are going to keep up with the pace of Golden State. 

USATSI_17904183
