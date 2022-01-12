How to Watch Celtics at Pacers

On Wednesday night in NBA action, the Celtics will travel to Indiana to take on the struggling Pacers.

The 2021-22 NBA season will continue forward on Wednesday night with quite a few good games on the schedule for fans to watch. One of those games will feature the Celtics traveling to Indiana to take on the Pacers. This will be the second time in as many games that these two teams have faced off against each other.

How to Watch the Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Ahead of tonight's matchup, the Celtics have come back to 20-21 and will look to make it to .500 with a win. Boston was expected to be a serious contender at the beginning of the year, but that has not been the case thus far. Last time out, the Celtics knocked off the Pacers by a final score of 101-98 in overtime.

On the other side of the court, the Pacers have struggled to get things going this season, and trade rumors are running rampant. They are just 15-26 coming into this game, but they do have the talent to turn things around.

This should be a good game once again, just like the last matchup was a couple of days ago. Both teams are hungry for a win, and the Pacers will want some revenge for their overtime loss. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

