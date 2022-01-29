How to Watch Celtics at Pelicans

The Celtics have been playing better overall basketball and look to continue on the road against the Pelicans on Saturday.

The Celtics (25-25) and the Pelicans (18-30) are both coming off of losses last night and are looking to rebound. For Boston, they saw another two-game losing streak ended before it could become a real winning streak, to give them momentum this season. This is the seventh time this season Boston got out of the gates well with two wins, then stumbled with another loss.

How to Watch Boston Celtics at New Orleans Pelicans today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Boston won the first game against New Orleans (104-92) this season behind a huge fourth quarter from Jayson Tatum and Denis Schroder (23 points):

In their last game just under two weeks ago, Boston looked like a playoff-caliber team, winning by double-figures and closing the game out strong in the fourth quarter.

Tatum led the way with 27 points and eight rebounds overall, with 12 points coming in the final period on 4-for-5 shooting and getting to the line, going 4-of-5 as well. He was a closer in the way that Boston has hoped he would be all season, but Tatum has been inconsistent and the team overall has struggled to generate offense outside of isolation ball.

Schroder assisted Tatum with 11 points and three assists in the fourth quarter, 23 points and nine assists overall.

Jaylen Brown chipped in 23 points and eight rebounds while the bench failed the team again with nine points on 3-for-13 shooting in roughly 75 minutes of action.

On the other side for New Orleans, they got 22 points, 14 rebounds and four assists from Jonas Valanciunas with four others in double-figures.

Boston has to be eying a season sweep of New Orleans and the start of another mini win streak, with the hopes of it being the first real winning streak of the season.

