How to Watch Celtics at Magic

The Celtics look to extend their winning streak to five games when they face the Magic on Sunday.

The Celtics have really responded to their blowout loss against the Hawks last week. They've won four in a row and have a great shot at making it five straight here against the Magic tonight. These are must-win games if they are going to get back into the thick of the Eastern Conference standings. Their winning streak has catapulted them into the eighth seed and brought them as many games over .500.

How to Watch Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic Today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 8

Live stream Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic on fuboTV:

They're coming off a 102-93 win against the Pustons where they were led by their best player Jayson Tatum, who played nearly 30 minutes and scored 24 points to lead his team. They are playing some of their best basketball of the season but look for them to add one more piece by the Feb. 10 trade deadline to make them more of a legitimate contender.

The Magic have a ways to go in their build but they are also playing some of their best basketball of the season. They're led by Cole Anthony who's averaging 17.9 points, and will probably need him to do more to pull off the upset even though they are playing at home. Orlando will be looking to bounce back from yesterday's loss against the Grizzlies.

Look for them to try and be a thorn in Boston's side.

