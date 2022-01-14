How to Watch Celtics at 76ers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two Eastern Conference teams battle it out, as the Sixers and Joel Embiid take on the Celtics and Jayson Tatum.

The Celtics are the No. 10 team in the Eastern Conference, the last team in the playoffs if they happened right now. They are 21-21. They have caught back up to .500 after securing a three-game winning streak which they are currently on.

They have beaten the Knicks and the Pacers twice in their last three games.

The Sixers are the No. 5 team in the same conference. They are 23-17 through 40 games. Their last contest ended in a loss to the Hornets which snapped a seven-game winning streak.

How to Watch Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Boston is led in scoring by Jayson Tatum. Tatum is averaging 25.7 points per game to go with 3.7 assists and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Boston ranks No. 9 in the NBA in rebounds per game and No. 2 in free throw percentage.

Philadelphia is led by Joel Embiid. Embiid has been dominating this season averaging 27.1 points and 10.5 rebounds per game which are both team leading. He also adds 4.3 assists per game.

Philadelphia ranks top 12 in every shooting percentage category, including No. 12 at field goal, No. 4 and free throw and No. 12 at three point percentage.

What’s on the line?

A loss by Philadelphia would cause it to start a losing streak. A loss by Boston would plummet it under the .500 mark.  

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
14
2022

Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 20, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) work for the ball in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Celtics at 76ers

24 seconds ago
Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; VCU Rams guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) shoots the ball as Davidson Wildcats forward Hyunjung Lee (1) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch VCU at St. Bonaventure in Men's College Basketball

24 seconds ago
Michigan Hockey
College Hockey

How to Watch Penn State vs. Michigan in Men's College Hockey

24 seconds ago
USATSI_17489971
NHL

How to Watch Stars at Panthers

30 minutes ago
USATSI_17489927
NBA

How to Watch Suns at Pacers

30 minutes ago
Nov 13, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) passes the ball between Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) and guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Raptors at Pistons

30 minutes ago
Nov 24, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) and Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) look for the rebound during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Magic at Hornets

30 minutes ago
USATSI_17501343
PGA Tour

How to Watch Sony Open in Hawaii, Second Round

30 minutes ago
USATSI_17432860
College Wrestling

How to Watch Michigan at Ohio State in College Wrestling

30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy