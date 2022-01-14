How to Watch Celtics at 76ers

Two Eastern Conference teams battle it out, as the Sixers and Joel Embiid take on the Celtics and Jayson Tatum.

The Celtics are the No. 10 team in the Eastern Conference, the last team in the playoffs if they happened right now. They are 21-21. They have caught back up to .500 after securing a three-game winning streak which they are currently on.

They have beaten the Knicks and the Pacers twice in their last three games.

The Sixers are the No. 5 team in the same conference. They are 23-17 through 40 games. Their last contest ended in a loss to the Hornets which snapped a seven-game winning streak.

How to Watch Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers Today:



Game Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Boston is led in scoring by Jayson Tatum. Tatum is averaging 25.7 points per game to go with 3.7 assists and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Boston ranks No. 9 in the NBA in rebounds per game and No. 2 in free throw percentage.

Philadelphia is led by Joel Embiid. Embiid has been dominating this season averaging 27.1 points and 10.5 rebounds per game which are both team leading. He also adds 4.3 assists per game.

Philadelphia ranks top 12 in every shooting percentage category, including No. 12 at field goal, No. 4 and free throw and No. 12 at three point percentage.

What’s on the line?

A loss by Philadelphia would cause it to start a losing streak. A loss by Boston would plummet it under the .500 mark.

