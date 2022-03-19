Kings running out of time to make a play-in push and have to deal with the NBA's best defense in the Celtics on Friday night

The Celtics (42-28) opened a four-game Western road trip by blowing out Golden State and now head up Interstate 80 to Sacramento looking to complete a season sweep of the struggling Kings (25-46).

How to Watch Boston Celtics at Sacramento Kings Today:

Game Date: March 18, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

Boston has won 17 of its last 20 games and are just a game behind Philadelphia for third place in the Eastern Conference. The C's are relatively healthy, with reserve wing Aaron Nesmith missing the last five games with a sprained ankle.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 26 points each on Wednesday night as Boston blasted the Warriors 110-88. Marcus Smart added 20 points and eight assists, even as he was involved in some controversy. Warriors star Stephen Curry sprained a ligament in his foot when Smart dove into him chasing a loose ball.

The Celtics are only four games behind first-place Miami in the East and trail the second-place Bucks by two games in what looks to be a down-to-the-wire finish for playoff positioning.

Sacramento, which last made the playoffs in 2006, has lost seven of its last 10 and is fading in the race for the Western Conference play-in tournament. The Kings are four games behind 10th-place New Orleans with 11 games remaining.

They lost to the Bucks on Wednesday night 135-126 despite 22 points from Domantas Sabonis and 21 from De'Aaron Fox. Sacramento's bench contributed 53 points, including 19 each from Donte DiVincenzo and rookie Davion Mitchell.

The Celtics can finish a sweep of the Kings after Sacramento took both games last season. In the first meeting, Tatum and Brown combined for 66 points and Boston routed Sacramento 128-75 in the Kings' lowest-scoring game of the campaign.

