Two teams in play-in tournament positioning in the Eastern Conference meet on Sunday when the Celtics and Wizards face off.

To this point in the season, the Celtics can't be anything be disappointed with how their campaign has gone. At the moment, they're 23-24, sitting 10th in the Eastern Conference, a shocking place to be in considering how talented the team is.

How to Watch Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Watch Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wizards, meanwhile, started off strong but have leveled off over the last month-plus. Currently, Washington is 23-23 and ninth in the East.

That's what makes Sunday's matchup between these two teams so intriguing, as both Boston and Washington will be badly coveting ending the weekend with a win.

The Celtics enter the matchup having dropped their last two games, 111-102 against the Hornets on Wednesday and 109-105 to the Blazers on Friday night. In the loss, Boston got 27 points, 10 rebounds and five assists out of Jayson Tatum and 22 points from Jaylen Brown.

Both of those defeats came at home, too, making the losses all the more painful for Ime Udoka and Co.

The Wizards, meanwhile, likewise enter the matchup coming off of back-to-back defeats, 119-118 against the Nets on Wednesday and 109-105 against the Raptors on Friday. Both of those setbacks likewise came at home for Washington.

Even so, Bradley Beal and his team will hope to turn things around on Sunday when they face the Celtics. To catch the action, tune in to NBC Sports Washington at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.