Jan 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (15) passes the ball behind Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the NBA's top scorers match up when Trae Young (fifth, 27.7 points per game) and the Atlanta Hawks (22-25) host Jayson Tatum (eighth, 26.0) and the Boston Celtics (25-24) on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Hawks

Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022

Friday, January 28, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Celtics vs. Hawks

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -1 217 points

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Celtics

The Hawks average 6.5 more points per game (111.4) than the Celtics give up (104.9).

Atlanta is 20-14 when scoring more than 104.9 points.

Boston has a 21-14 record when giving up fewer than 111.4 points.

The Celtics' 108.0 points per game are just 3.5 fewer points than the 111.5 the Hawks allow.

When it scores more than 111.5 points, Boston is 12-5.

Atlanta is 14-7 when it allows fewer than 108.0 points.

The Hawks are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Celtics rank fourth.

The Hawks' 9.9 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.9 fewer rebounds than the Celtics pull down per game (10.8).

The Celtics are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 19th.

Hawks Players to Watch

The Hawks leader in points and assists is Young, who scores 27.7 points per game to go with 9.3 assists.

Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, grabbing 12.6 rebounds per game while also scoring 11.4 points a contest.

Young makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

Young is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch