Nov 15, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) celebrates his three-point basket beside Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (7-7) battle the Atlanta Hawks (6-9) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at State Farm Arena. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Hawks

Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: State Farm Arena

Betting Information for Celtics vs. Hawks

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -4.5 216 points

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Celtics

The Hawks score 108.9 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 106.1 the Celtics allow.

Atlanta has a 5-4 record when scoring more than 106.1 points.

Boston has a 5-2 record when allowing fewer than 108.9 points.

The Celtics put up just 3.0 fewer points per game (107.2) than the Hawks allow their opponents to score (110.2).

Boston is 2-3 when it scores more than 110.2 points.

Atlanta is 4-2 when it allows fewer than 107.2 points.

The Hawks are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 10th.

The Hawks average 11.4 offensive boards per game, more than the Celtics by 1.0 rebound per contest.

The Celtics are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at sixth.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 25.5 points and distributing 9.1 assists.

Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 11.6 boards per game in addition to his 11.0 PPG average.

The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who makes 2.6 threes per game.

The Atlanta steals leader is Cameron Reddish, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch