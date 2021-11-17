Publish date:
How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (7-7) battle the Atlanta Hawks (6-9) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at State Farm Arena. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Betting Information for Celtics vs. Hawks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Hawks
-4.5
216 points
Key Stats for Hawks vs. Celtics
- The Hawks score 108.9 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 106.1 the Celtics allow.
- Atlanta has a 5-4 record when scoring more than 106.1 points.
- Boston has a 5-2 record when allowing fewer than 108.9 points.
- The Celtics put up just 3.0 fewer points per game (107.2) than the Hawks allow their opponents to score (110.2).
- Boston is 2-3 when it scores more than 110.2 points.
- Atlanta is 4-2 when it allows fewer than 107.2 points.
- The Hawks are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 10th.
- The Hawks average 11.4 offensive boards per game, more than the Celtics by 1.0 rebound per contest.
- The Celtics are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at sixth.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 25.5 points and distributing 9.1 assists.
- Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 11.6 boards per game in addition to his 11.0 PPG average.
- The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who makes 2.6 threes per game.
- The Atlanta steals leader is Cameron Reddish, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum sits at the top of the Celtics scoring leaderboard with 23.5 points per game. He also pulls down 8.4 rebounds and averages 3.4 assists per game.
- Robert Williams III has a stat line of 9.2 rebounds, 10.0 points and 1.4 assists per game for Boston to take the top rebound spot on the team. Dennis Schroder holds the top spot for assists with 5.2 per game, adding 17.1 points and 4.0 rebounds per matchup.
- Tatum makes 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Celtics.
- Boston's leader in steals is Marcus Smart with 2.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Al Horford with 2.3 per game.
How To Watch
November
17
2021
Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
