Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of the league's top scorers take the court when Jayson Tatum (eighth, 25.8 points per game) and the Boston Celtics (36-26) host Trae Young (fifth, 27.8) and the Atlanta Hawks (29-31) on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: TD Garden
Key Stats for Celtics vs. Hawks
- The Celtics record 109.2 points per game, just 2.4 fewer points than the 111.6 the Hawks allow.
- Boston is 19-5 when scoring more than 111.6 points.
- When Atlanta gives up fewer than 109.2 points, it is 18-10.
- The Hawks' 112.4 points per game are 8.9 more points than the 103.5 the Celtics allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 103.5 points, Atlanta is 27-17.
- Boston has a 33-16 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.4 points.
- The Celtics make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
- In games Boston shoots better than 46.5% from the field, it is 21-6 overall.
- The Hawks have shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
- Atlanta has compiled a 28-18 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.9% from the field.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 25.8 points per game to go with 8.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
- Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.7 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.4 assists per game.
- The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
- The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.1 rejections per contest.
Hawks Players to Watch
- The Hawks' Young puts up enough points (27.8 per game) and assists (9.3 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Clint Capela is at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard with 12.1 rebounds per game. He also racks up 10.7 points and tacks on 1.3 assists per game.
- Young is reliable from distance and leads the Hawks with 2.9 made threes per game.
- Atlanta's leader in steals is Young with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Capela with 1.4 per game.
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/15/2022
76ers
W 135-87
Away
2/16/2022
Pistons
L 112-111
Home
2/24/2022
Nets
W 129-106
Away
2/26/2022
Pistons
W 113-104
Away
2/27/2022
Pacers
L 128-107
Away
3/1/2022
Hawks
-
Home
3/3/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
3/6/2022
Nets
-
Home
3/9/2022
Hornets
-
Away
3/11/2022
Pistons
-
Home
3/13/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/13/2022
Celtics
L 105-95
Away
2/15/2022
Cavaliers
W 124-116
Home
2/16/2022
Magic
W 130-109
Away
2/24/2022
Bulls
L 112-108
Away
2/26/2022
Raptors
W 127-100
Home
3/1/2022
Celtics
-
Away
3/3/2022
Bulls
-
Home
3/4/2022
Wizards
-
Away
3/7/2022
Pistons
-
Away
3/9/2022
Bucks
-
Away
3/11/2022
Clippers
-
Home