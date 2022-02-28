Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

Feb 26, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) gets defended by Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) during the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the league's top scorers take the court when Jayson Tatum (eighth, 25.8 points per game) and the Boston Celtics (36-26) host Trae Young (fifth, 27.8) and the Atlanta Hawks (29-31) on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Hawks

Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: TD Garden

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Hawks

The Celtics record 109.2 points per game, just 2.4 fewer points than the 111.6 the Hawks allow.

Boston is 19-5 when scoring more than 111.6 points.

When Atlanta gives up fewer than 109.2 points, it is 18-10.

The Hawks' 112.4 points per game are 8.9 more points than the 103.5 the Celtics allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 103.5 points, Atlanta is 27-17.

Boston has a 33-16 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.4 points.

The Celtics make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).

In games Boston shoots better than 46.5% from the field, it is 21-6 overall.

The Hawks have shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.

Atlanta has compiled a 28-18 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.9% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 25.8 points per game to go with 8.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.7 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.4 assists per game.

The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who makes 2.8 threes per game.

The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.1 rejections per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch

The Hawks' Young puts up enough points (27.8 per game) and assists (9.3 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Clint Capela is at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard with 12.1 rebounds per game. He also racks up 10.7 points and tacks on 1.3 assists per game.

Young is reliable from distance and leads the Hawks with 2.9 made threes per game.

Atlanta's leader in steals is Young with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Capela with 1.4 per game.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/15/2022 76ers W 135-87 Away 2/16/2022 Pistons L 112-111 Home 2/24/2022 Nets W 129-106 Away 2/26/2022 Pistons W 113-104 Away 2/27/2022 Pacers L 128-107 Away 3/1/2022 Hawks - Home 3/3/2022 Grizzlies - Home 3/6/2022 Nets - Home 3/9/2022 Hornets - Away 3/11/2022 Pistons - Home 3/13/2022 Mavericks - Home

