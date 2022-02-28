Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) gets defended by Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) during the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the league's top scorers take the court when Jayson Tatum (eighth, 25.8 points per game) and the Boston Celtics (36-26) host Trae Young (fifth, 27.8) and the Atlanta Hawks (29-31) on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Hawks

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Hawks

  • The Celtics record 109.2 points per game, just 2.4 fewer points than the 111.6 the Hawks allow.
  • Boston is 19-5 when scoring more than 111.6 points.
  • When Atlanta gives up fewer than 109.2 points, it is 18-10.
  • The Hawks' 112.4 points per game are 8.9 more points than the 103.5 the Celtics allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 103.5 points, Atlanta is 27-17.
  • Boston has a 33-16 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.4 points.
  • The Celtics make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
  • In games Boston shoots better than 46.5% from the field, it is 21-6 overall.
  • The Hawks have shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
  • Atlanta has compiled a 28-18 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.9% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 25.8 points per game to go with 8.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
  • Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.7 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.4 assists per game.
  • The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
  • The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.1 rejections per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • The Hawks' Young puts up enough points (27.8 per game) and assists (9.3 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Clint Capela is at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard with 12.1 rebounds per game. He also racks up 10.7 points and tacks on 1.3 assists per game.
  • Young is reliable from distance and leads the Hawks with 2.9 made threes per game.
  • Atlanta's leader in steals is Young with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Capela with 1.4 per game.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/15/2022

76ers

W 135-87

Away

2/16/2022

Pistons

L 112-111

Home

2/24/2022

Nets

W 129-106

Away

2/26/2022

Pistons

W 113-104

Away

2/27/2022

Pacers

L 128-107

Away

3/1/2022

Hawks

-

Home

3/3/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

3/6/2022

Nets

-

Home

3/9/2022

Hornets

-

Away

3/11/2022

Pistons

-

Home

3/13/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/13/2022

Celtics

L 105-95

Away

2/15/2022

Cavaliers

W 124-116

Home

2/16/2022

Magic

W 130-109

Away

2/24/2022

Bulls

L 112-108

Away

2/26/2022

Raptors

W 127-100

Home

3/1/2022

Celtics

-

Away

3/3/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/4/2022

Wizards

-

Away

3/7/2022

Pistons

-

Away

3/9/2022

Bucks

-

Away

3/11/2022

Clippers

-

Home

How To Watch

March
1
2022

Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

