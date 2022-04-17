Apr 12, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) reacts after making a three point basket in front of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo (1) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Boston Celtics will play the Brooklyn Nets. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Nets

Game Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV: ABC

Arena: TD Garden

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Nets

The Celtics record 111.8 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 112.1 the Nets allow.

When Boston totals more than 112.1 points, it is 32-5.

Brooklyn has a 30-8 record when giving up fewer than 111.8 points.

The Nets' 112.9 points per game are 8.4 more points than the 104.5 the Celtics allow.

Brooklyn is 41-22 when it scores more than 104.5 points.

Boston has a 45-18 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.9 points.

The Celtics are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Nets allow to opponents.

Boston has a 39-8 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

The Nets' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

Brooklyn is 43-21 when it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.

Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, grabbing 9.6 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, averaging 5.9 assists in each contest.

The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who makes 3.0 threes per game.

Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

Patty Mills averages 11.4 points and adds 2.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Nets' leaderboards for those statistics.

Bruce Brown grabs 4.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 9.0 points per game and adds 2.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Brooklyn rebounding leaderboard.

Mills is consistent from three-point range and leads the Nets with 2.8 made threes per game.

Brown's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.7 blocks per game) pace Brooklyn on defense.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/1/2022 Pacers W 128-123 Home 4/3/2022 Wizards W 144-102 Home 4/6/2022 Bulls W 117-94 Away 4/7/2022 Bucks L 127-121 Away 4/10/2022 Grizzlies W 139-110 Away 4/17/2022 Nets - Home 4/20/2022 Nets - Home 4/23/2022 Nets - Away 4/25/2022 Nets - Away

Nets Upcoming Schedule