How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets: NBA Playoffs Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets are facing off in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 up next. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Nets
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: TD Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Celtics vs. Nets
- The Celtics score 111.8 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 112.1 the Nets give up.
- Boston is 32-5 when scoring more than 112.1 points.
- Brooklyn is 30-8 when giving up fewer than 111.8 points.
- The Nets score an average of 112.9 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 104.5 the Celtics give up.
- When it scores more than 104.5 points, Brooklyn is 41-22.
- Boston's record is 45-18 when it allows fewer than 112.9 points.
- This season, the Celtics have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Nets' opponents have hit.
- In games Boston shoots better than 45.2% from the field, it is 39-8 overall.
- The Nets are shooting 47.5% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 43.4% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
- Brooklyn is 43-21 when it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.
Celtics Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.9 points, eight rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.
- Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, grabbing 9.6 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, averaging 5.9 assists in each contest.
- The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who knocks down three threes per game.
- Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.
Nets Players to Watch
- The Nets' Patty Mills racks up enough points (11.4 per game) and assists (2.3 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Bruce Brown's stat line of 4.8 rebounds, 9 points and 2.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Brooklyn rebounding leaderboard.
- Mills makes 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nets.
- Brown's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.7 blocks per game) lead Brooklyn defensively.
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/3/2022
Wizards
W 144-102
Home
4/6/2022
Bulls
W 117-94
Away
4/7/2022
Bucks
L 127-121
Away
4/10/2022
Grizzlies
W 139-110
Away
4/17/2022
Nets
W 115-114
Home
4/20/2022
Nets
-
Home
4/23/2022
Nets
-
Away
4/25/2022
Nets
-
Away
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/6/2022
Knicks
W 110-98
Away
4/8/2022
Cavaliers
W 118-107
Home
4/10/2022
Pacers
W 134-126
Home
4/12/2022
Cavaliers
W 115-108
Home
4/17/2022
Celtics
L 115-114
Away
4/20/2022
Celtics
-
Away
4/23/2022
Celtics
-
Home
4/25/2022
Celtics
-
Home
How To Watch
April
20
2022
Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)