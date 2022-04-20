Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets: NBA Playoffs Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 12, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots the ball over Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets are facing off in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 up next. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Nets

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Nets

  • The Celtics score 111.8 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 112.1 the Nets give up.
  • Boston is 32-5 when scoring more than 112.1 points.
  • Brooklyn is 30-8 when giving up fewer than 111.8 points.
  • The Nets score an average of 112.9 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 104.5 the Celtics give up.
  • When it scores more than 104.5 points, Brooklyn is 41-22.
  • Boston's record is 45-18 when it allows fewer than 112.9 points.
  • This season, the Celtics have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Nets' opponents have hit.
  • In games Boston shoots better than 45.2% from the field, it is 39-8 overall.
  • The Nets are shooting 47.5% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 43.4% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
  • Brooklyn is 43-21 when it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.9 points, eight rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.
  • Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, grabbing 9.6 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, averaging 5.9 assists in each contest.
  • The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who knocks down three threes per game.
  • Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

  • The Nets' Patty Mills racks up enough points (11.4 per game) and assists (2.3 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Bruce Brown's stat line of 4.8 rebounds, 9 points and 2.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Brooklyn rebounding leaderboard.
  • Mills makes 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nets.
  • Brown's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.7 blocks per game) lead Brooklyn defensively.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/3/2022

Wizards

W 144-102

Home

4/6/2022

Bulls

W 117-94

Away

4/7/2022

Bucks

L 127-121

Away

4/10/2022

Grizzlies

W 139-110

Away

4/17/2022

Nets

W 115-114

Home

4/20/2022

Nets

-

Home

4/23/2022

Nets

-

Away

4/25/2022

Nets

-

Away

Nets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/6/2022

Knicks

W 110-98

Away

4/8/2022

Cavaliers

W 118-107

Home

4/10/2022

Pacers

W 134-126

Home

4/12/2022

Cavaliers

W 115-108

Home

4/17/2022

Celtics

L 115-114

Away

4/20/2022

Celtics

-

Away

4/23/2022

Celtics

-

Home

4/25/2022

Celtics

-

Home

How To Watch

April
20
2022

Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

