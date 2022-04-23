Apr 20, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) carries his son, Jason Jr. off the court following their win over the Brooklyn Nets in game two of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 3 next to come. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Nets

Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Barclays Center

Key Stats for Nets vs. Celtics

The Nets average 8.4 more points per game (112.9) than the Celtics allow (104.5).

Brooklyn is 41-22 when scoring more than 104.5 points.

Boston has a 45-18 record when giving up fewer than 112.9 points.

The Celtics put up an average of 111.8 points per game, only 0.3 fewer points than the 112.1 the Nets give up.

Boston is 32-5 when it scores more than 112.1 points.

Brooklyn is 30-8 when it allows fewer than 111.8 points.

The Nets are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at fourth.

The Nets pull down 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Celtics average (10.5).

The Celtics are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 14th.

Nets Players to Watch

The Nets leader in points and assists is Patty Mills, who scores 11.4 points per game along with 2.3 assists.

Brooklyn's best rebounder is Bruce Brown, who averages 4.8 boards per game in addition to his 9.0 PPG average.

The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Mills, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.

The Brooklyn leader in both steals and blocks is Brown, who averages 1.1 takeaways and 0.7 rejections per game.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum sits at the top of the Celtics scoring leaderboard with 26.9 points per game. He also pulls down 8.0 rebounds and racks up 4.4 assists per game.

The Boston leaders in rebounding and assists are Robert Williams III with 9.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.0 points and 2.0 assists per game) and Marcus Smart with 5.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game).

Tatum is consistent from three-point range and leads the Celtics with 3.0 made threes per game.

Smart (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boston while Williams (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Nets vs. Celtics Stats and Ranks