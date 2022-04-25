Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/25/2022

Apr 23, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) is triple teamed by Boston Celtics center Daniel Theis (27), guard Marcus Smart (36) and forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics are meeting in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 4 coming up. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Nets

Game Day: Monday, April 25, 2022

Monday, April 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nets vs. Celtics

The Nets score 112.9 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 104.5 the Celtics give up.

When Brooklyn scores more than 104.5 points, it is 41-22.

Boston is 45-18 when giving up fewer than 112.9 points.

The Celtics' 111.8 points per game are just 0.3 fewer points than the 112.1 the Nets allow to opponents.

Boston has put together a 32-5 record in games it scores more than 112.1 points.

Brooklyn has a 30-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.8 points.

The Celtics are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 13th.

The Nets average 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Celtics grab per game (10.5).

The Nets are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Celtics rank 11th.

Nets Players to Watch

The Nets leader in points and assists is Patty Mills, who puts up 11.4 points per game to go with 2.3 assists.

Brooklyn's best rebounder is Bruce Brown, who averages 4.8 boards per game in addition to his 9.0 PPG average.

Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.

Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum scores 26.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Celtics.

Robert Williams III puts up a stat line of 9.6 rebounds, 10.0 points and 2.0 assists per game for Boston to take the top rebound spot on the team. Marcus Smart holds the top spot for assists with 5.9 per game, adding 12.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

Tatum averages 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Celtics.

Boston's leader in steals is Smart (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Williams (2.2 per game).

Nets vs. Celtics Stats and Ranks