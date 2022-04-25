Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/25/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 23, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) is triple teamed by Boston Celtics center Daniel Theis (27), guard Marcus Smart (36) and forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 23, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) is triple teamed by Boston Celtics center Daniel Theis (27), guard Marcus Smart (36) and forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics are meeting in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 4 coming up. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Nets

  • Game Day: Monday, April 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Barclays Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nets vs. Celtics

  • The Nets score 112.9 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 104.5 the Celtics give up.
  • When Brooklyn scores more than 104.5 points, it is 41-22.
  • Boston is 45-18 when giving up fewer than 112.9 points.
  • The Celtics' 111.8 points per game are just 0.3 fewer points than the 112.1 the Nets allow to opponents.
  • Boston has put together a 32-5 record in games it scores more than 112.1 points.
  • Brooklyn has a 30-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.8 points.
  • The Celtics are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 13th.
  • The Nets average 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Celtics grab per game (10.5).
  • The Nets are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Celtics rank 11th.

Nets Players to Watch

  • The Nets leader in points and assists is Patty Mills, who puts up 11.4 points per game to go with 2.3 assists.
  • Brooklyn's best rebounder is Bruce Brown, who averages 4.8 boards per game in addition to his 9.0 PPG average.
  • Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
  • Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • Jayson Tatum scores 26.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Celtics.
  • Robert Williams III puts up a stat line of 9.6 rebounds, 10.0 points and 2.0 assists per game for Boston to take the top rebound spot on the team. Marcus Smart holds the top spot for assists with 5.9 per game, adding 12.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per contest.
  • Tatum averages 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Celtics.
  • Boston's leader in steals is Smart (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Williams (2.2 per game).

Nets vs. Celtics Stats and Ranks

Nets RankNets StatCeltics StatCeltics Rank

4th

47.5

Field Goal %

46.6

15th

7th

45.2

Field Goal % Allowed

43.4

1st

10th

2071

Assists

2036

14th

16th

1086

Turnovers

1070

14th

24th

582

Steals

591

19th

5th

448

Blocks

478

2nd

How To Watch

April
25
2022

Boston Celtics at Brooklyn Nets

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 18, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) reacts in front of Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) after a score during the third quarter in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Raptors at 76ers

By Kristofer Habbas5 minutes ago
Apr 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley (23) celebrates with third baseman Alex Bregman (2) after the Astros defeated the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Astros vs. Rangers

By Phil Watson5 minutes ago
price-is-right
entertainment

How to Watch The Price is Right: At Night Special

By Kristofer Habbas5 minutes ago
soccer fans
Fútbol Mexicano Femenino Primera División

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. Juárez

By Christine Brown5 minutes ago
Apr 22, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Mets Brandon Nimmo (9) scores on a Francisco Lindor sacrifice fly against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Mlb New York Mets At Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Apr 22, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Mets Brandon Nimmo (9) scores on a Francisco Lindor sacrifice fly against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Mlb New York Mets At Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 4/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Apr 17, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) is greeted by shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) after hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Cardinals

By Phil Watson35 minutes ago
download-4
entertainment

How to Watch America Says Season 5 Premiere

By Adam Childs35 minutes ago
Apr 23, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) is triple teamed by Boston Celtics center Daniel Theis (27), guard Marcus Smart (36) and forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy