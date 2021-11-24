Nov 22, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Rockets guard D.J. Augustin (14) is called for a foul on Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of streaking teams meet when the Brooklyn Nets (13-5) visit the Boston Celtics (10-8) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. The Nets will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Celtics, winners of three straight. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Nets

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: TD Garden

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Nets

The Nets put up only 3.3 more points per game (108.8) than the Celtics allow (105.5).

Brooklyn is 10-0 when scoring more than 105.5 points.

When Boston gives up fewer than 108.8 points, it is 8-2.

The Celtics put up an average of 108.3 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 105.0 the Nets give up to opponents.

Boston is 6-4 when it scores more than 105.0 points.

Brooklyn's record is 9-1 when it allows fewer than 108.3 points.

The Nets make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

Brooklyn is 12-2 when it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.

The Celtics are shooting 44.4% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 42.8% the Nets' opponents have shot this season.

Boston is 7-4 when it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

The Nets leader in points and rebounds is Kevin Durant, who scores 28.5 points and grabs 7.8 boards per game.

James Harden is Brooklyn's best passer, distributing 9.1 assists per game while scoring 20.8 PPG.

The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Patty Mills, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.

Bruce Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while LaMarcus Aldridge leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum scores 25.7 points per game to be the top scorer for the Celtics.

Robert Williams III has a stat line of 9.6 rebounds, 9.4 points and 1.4 assists per game for Boston to take the top rebound spot on the team. Marcus Smart has the top spot for assists with 5.4 per game, adding 9.9 points and 3.7 rebounds per outing.

Tatum is the top scorer from distance for the Celtics, hitting 2.9 threes per game.

Smart (2.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boston while Al Horford (1.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Nets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/14/2021 Thunder W 120-96 Away 11/16/2021 Warriors L 117-99 Home 11/17/2021 Cavaliers W 109-99 Home 11/19/2021 Magic W 115-113 Home 11/22/2021 Cavaliers W 117-112 Away 11/24/2021 Celtics - Away 11/27/2021 Suns - Home 11/30/2021 Knicks - Home 12/3/2021 Timberwolves - Home 12/4/2021 Bulls - Home 12/7/2021 Mavericks - Away

