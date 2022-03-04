Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) attempts a basket in front of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (32-32) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (38-27) on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at TD Garden. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Nets

Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Sunday, March 6, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Nets

The 109.3 points per game the Celtics put up are the same as the Nets allow.

When Boston totals more than 111.6 points, it is 20-5.

Brooklyn is 21-4 when allowing fewer than 109.3 points.

The Nets score 6.8 more points per game (110.6) than the Celtics allow (103.8).

Brooklyn is 30-20 when it scores more than 103.8 points.

Boston is 33-11 when it allows fewer than 110.6 points.

This season, the Celtics have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 45.4% of shots the Nets' opponents have hit.

Boston is 25-7 when it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.

The Nets' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Celtics have given up to their opponents (43.0%).

Brooklyn has compiled a 31-17 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.0% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 9.8 per game, while Marcus Smart leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.5 in each contest.

Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.

The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

Patty Mills' points (12.7 per game) and assists (2.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Nets' leaderboards.

Bruce Brown's stat line of 4.5 rebounds, 7.2 points and 1.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Brooklyn rebounding leaderboard.

Mills is reliable from three-point range and leads the Nets with 3.1 made threes per game.

Brooklyn's leader in steals and blocks is Brown with 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/24/2022 Nets W 129-106 Away 2/26/2022 Pistons W 113-104 Away 2/27/2022 Pacers L 128-107 Away 3/1/2022 Hawks W 107-98 Home 3/3/2022 Grizzlies W 120-107 Home 3/6/2022 Nets - Home 3/9/2022 Hornets - Away 3/11/2022 Pistons - Home 3/13/2022 Mavericks - Home 3/16/2022 Warriors - Away 3/18/2022 Kings - Away

Nets Upcoming Schedule