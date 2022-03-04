Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) attempts a basket in front of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (32-32) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (38-27) on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at TD Garden. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Nets

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Nets

  • The 109.3 points per game the Celtics put up are the same as the Nets allow.
  • When Boston totals more than 111.6 points, it is 20-5.
  • Brooklyn is 21-4 when allowing fewer than 109.3 points.
  • The Nets score 6.8 more points per game (110.6) than the Celtics allow (103.8).
  • Brooklyn is 30-20 when it scores more than 103.8 points.
  • Boston is 33-11 when it allows fewer than 110.6 points.
  • This season, the Celtics have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 45.4% of shots the Nets' opponents have hit.
  • Boston is 25-7 when it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.
  • The Nets' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Celtics have given up to their opponents (43.0%).
  • Brooklyn has compiled a 31-17 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.0% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.
  • Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 9.8 per game, while Marcus Smart leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.5 in each contest.
  • Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
  • The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

  • Patty Mills' points (12.7 per game) and assists (2.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Nets' leaderboards.
  • Bruce Brown's stat line of 4.5 rebounds, 7.2 points and 1.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Brooklyn rebounding leaderboard.
  • Mills is reliable from three-point range and leads the Nets with 3.1 made threes per game.
  • Brooklyn's leader in steals and blocks is Brown with 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/24/2022

Nets

W 129-106

Away

2/26/2022

Pistons

W 113-104

Away

2/27/2022

Pacers

L 128-107

Away

3/1/2022

Hawks

W 107-98

Home

3/3/2022

Grizzlies

W 120-107

Home

3/6/2022

Nets

-

Home

3/9/2022

Hornets

-

Away

3/11/2022

Pistons

-

Home

3/13/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

3/16/2022

Warriors

-

Away

3/18/2022

Kings

-

Away

Nets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/24/2022

Celtics

L 129-106

Home

2/26/2022

Bucks

W 126-123

Away

2/28/2022

Raptors

L 133-97

Home

3/1/2022

Raptors

L 109-108

Away

3/3/2022

Heat

L 113-107

Home

3/6/2022

Celtics

-

Away

3/8/2022

Hornets

-

Away

3/10/2022

76ers

-

Away

3/13/2022

Knicks

-

Home

3/15/2022

Magic

-

Away

3/16/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

