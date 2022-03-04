Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brooklyn Nets (32-32) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (38-27) on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at TD Garden. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Nets
- Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Arena: TD Garden
Key Stats for Celtics vs. Nets
- The 109.3 points per game the Celtics put up are the same as the Nets allow.
- When Boston totals more than 111.6 points, it is 20-5.
- Brooklyn is 21-4 when allowing fewer than 109.3 points.
- The Nets score 6.8 more points per game (110.6) than the Celtics allow (103.8).
- Brooklyn is 30-20 when it scores more than 103.8 points.
- Boston is 33-11 when it allows fewer than 110.6 points.
- This season, the Celtics have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 45.4% of shots the Nets' opponents have hit.
- Boston is 25-7 when it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.
- The Nets' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Celtics have given up to their opponents (43.0%).
- Brooklyn has compiled a 31-17 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.0% from the field.
Celtics Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.
- Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 9.8 per game, while Marcus Smart leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.5 in each contest.
- Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
- The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.
Nets Players to Watch
- Patty Mills' points (12.7 per game) and assists (2.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Nets' leaderboards.
- Bruce Brown's stat line of 4.5 rebounds, 7.2 points and 1.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Brooklyn rebounding leaderboard.
- Mills is reliable from three-point range and leads the Nets with 3.1 made threes per game.
- Brooklyn's leader in steals and blocks is Brown with 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game.
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/24/2022
Nets
W 129-106
Away
2/26/2022
Pistons
W 113-104
Away
2/27/2022
Pacers
L 128-107
Away
3/1/2022
Hawks
W 107-98
Home
3/3/2022
Grizzlies
W 120-107
Home
3/6/2022
Nets
-
Home
3/9/2022
Hornets
-
Away
3/11/2022
Pistons
-
Home
3/13/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
3/16/2022
Warriors
-
Away
3/18/2022
Kings
-
Away
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/24/2022
Celtics
L 129-106
Home
2/26/2022
Bucks
W 126-123
Away
2/28/2022
Raptors
L 133-97
Home
3/1/2022
Raptors
L 109-108
Away
3/3/2022
Heat
L 113-107
Home
3/6/2022
Celtics
-
Away
3/8/2022
Hornets
-
Away
3/10/2022
76ers
-
Away
3/13/2022
Knicks
-
Home
3/15/2022
Magic
-
Away
3/16/2022
Mavericks
-
Home