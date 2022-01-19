Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

Jan 14, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) looks to pass defended by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (23-22) aim to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (24-20) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Hornets

Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: TD Garden

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Hornets

The Celtics score 7.2 fewer points per game (107.6) than the Hornets allow (114.8).

Boston is 8-2 when scoring more than 114.8 points.

When Charlotte gives up fewer than 107.6 points, it is 12-0.

The Hornets score an average of 114.5 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 105.7 the Celtics give up to opponents.

Charlotte is 20-14 when it scores more than 105.7 points.

Boston is 21-13 when it gives up fewer than 114.5 points.

This season, the Celtics have a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Hornets' opponents have hit.

Boston has a 13-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

The Hornets' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Celtics have given up to their opponents (44.0%).

Charlotte is 16-10 when it shoots better than 44.0% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 25.5 per contest to go with 8.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.2 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.3 assists per game.

Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Smart and Williams lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

The Hornets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Miles Bridges with 20.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

LaMelo Ball records more assists than any other Charlotte teammate with 7.6 per game. He also scores 19.4 points and pulls down 7.2 rebounds per game.

Terry Rozier is consistent from deep and leads the Hornets with 3.0 made threes per game.

Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Bridges (0.9 per game).

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/10/2022 Pacers W 101-98 Home 1/12/2022 Pacers W 119-100 Away 1/14/2022 76ers L 111-99 Away 1/15/2022 Bulls W 114-112 Home 1/17/2022 Pelicans W 104-92 Home 1/19/2022 Hornets - Home 1/21/2022 Trail Blazers - Home 1/23/2022 Wizards - Away 1/25/2022 Kings - Home 1/28/2022 Hawks - Away 1/29/2022 Pelicans - Away

Hornets Upcoming Schedule