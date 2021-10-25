Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/25/2021

    • October 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 9, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) has the ball knocked away by Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

    The Charlotte Hornets (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Boston Celtics (1-2) on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Spectrum Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Celtics vs. Hornets

    Betting Information for Celtics vs. Hornets

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Celtics

    -1

    223.5 points

    Key Stats for Hornets vs. Celtics

    • Last year, the Celtics put up only 1.3 more points per game (112.7) than the Hornets allowed (111.4).
    • Boston went 29-9 last season when scoring more than 111.4 points.
    • When Charlotte gave up fewer than 112.7 points last season, it went 26-12.
    • The Hornets averaged just 1.8 fewer points per game last year (109.5) than the Celtics gave up to opponents (111.3).
    • Charlotte went 20-8 last season when it scored more than 111.3 points.
    • Boston had a 19-13 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 109.5 points.
    • The Celtics were the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Hornets finished 19th.
    • The Celtics and the Hornets were evenly matched on the offensive glass last season, with the teams averaging 10.5 and 10.6 offensive boards per game, respectively.
    • The Hornets were the 19th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Celtics finished seventh.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • Jayson Tatum averaged 26.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game last season.
    • Enes Kanter averaged 11 boards per game and Dennis Schroder dished out 5.8 assists per game.
    • Tatum knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest a season ago.
    • Tatum and Robert Williams III were defensive standouts last season, with Tatum averaging 1.2 steals per game and Williams collecting 1.8 blocks per contest.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • Terry Rozier averaged 20.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game last season.
    • Mason Plumlee pulled down 9.3 rebounds per game, while LaMelo Ball dished out 6.1 assists per contest.
    • Rozier knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest a season ago.
    • Ball averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while P.J. Washington compiled 1.2 rejections per contest.

    How To Watch

    October
    25
    2021

    Boston Celtics at Charlotte Hornets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

