Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/25/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Charlotte Hornets (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Boston Celtics (1-2) on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Spectrum Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Monday, October 25, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Spectrum Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Celtics vs. Hornets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Celtics
-1
223.5 points
Key Stats for Hornets vs. Celtics
- Last year, the Celtics put up only 1.3 more points per game (112.7) than the Hornets allowed (111.4).
- Boston went 29-9 last season when scoring more than 111.4 points.
- When Charlotte gave up fewer than 112.7 points last season, it went 26-12.
- The Hornets averaged just 1.8 fewer points per game last year (109.5) than the Celtics gave up to opponents (111.3).
- Charlotte went 20-8 last season when it scored more than 111.3 points.
- Boston had a 19-13 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 109.5 points.
- The Celtics were the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Hornets finished 19th.
- The Celtics and the Hornets were evenly matched on the offensive glass last season, with the teams averaging 10.5 and 10.6 offensive boards per game, respectively.
- The Hornets were the 19th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Celtics finished seventh.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum averaged 26.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game last season.
- Enes Kanter averaged 11 boards per game and Dennis Schroder dished out 5.8 assists per game.
- Tatum knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest a season ago.
- Tatum and Robert Williams III were defensive standouts last season, with Tatum averaging 1.2 steals per game and Williams collecting 1.8 blocks per contest.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Terry Rozier averaged 20.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game last season.
- Mason Plumlee pulled down 9.3 rebounds per game, while LaMelo Ball dished out 6.1 assists per contest.
- Rozier knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest a season ago.
- Ball averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while P.J. Washington compiled 1.2 rejections per contest.
How To Watch
October
25
2021
Boston Celtics at Charlotte Hornets
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)