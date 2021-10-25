Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/25/2021

Oct 9, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) has the ball knocked away by Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Boston Celtics (1-2) on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Spectrum Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Hornets

Game Day: Monday, October 25, 2021

Monday, October 25, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Celtics vs. Hornets

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -1 223.5 points

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Celtics

Last year, the Celtics put up only 1.3 more points per game (112.7) than the Hornets allowed (111.4).

Boston went 29-9 last season when scoring more than 111.4 points.

When Charlotte gave up fewer than 112.7 points last season, it went 26-12.

The Hornets averaged just 1.8 fewer points per game last year (109.5) than the Celtics gave up to opponents (111.3).

Charlotte went 20-8 last season when it scored more than 111.3 points.

Boston had a 19-13 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 109.5 points.

The Celtics were the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Hornets finished 19th.

The Celtics and the Hornets were evenly matched on the offensive glass last season, with the teams averaging 10.5 and 10.6 offensive boards per game, respectively.

The Hornets were the 19th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Celtics finished seventh.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum averaged 26.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game last season.

Enes Kanter averaged 11 boards per game and Dennis Schroder dished out 5.8 assists per game.

Tatum knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest a season ago.

Tatum and Robert Williams III were defensive standouts last season, with Tatum averaging 1.2 steals per game and Williams collecting 1.8 blocks per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch